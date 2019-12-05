CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-19-AB-30
PLACE: City Hall
Two Park Plaza
Council Chambers
December 12, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Convenience Store
Retail Package Sales
Beer, Wine, Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Mikhail Mart, LLC.
d/b/a Shell Food Mart
6185 Windward Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner: Ramiz Mikhail
Registered Agent: Medhat Karout
