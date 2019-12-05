CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-19-AB-30

 

PLACE:                 City Hall

Two Park Plaza

Council Chambers

December 12, 2019

                              3:00 P.M.

PURPOSE:            Convenience Store

Retail Package Sales

Beer, Wine, Sunday Sales

APPLICANT:        Mikhail Mart, LLC.

d/b/a Shell Food Mart

6185 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30005

                             

Owner: Ramiz Mikhail

Registered Agent: Medhat Karout

