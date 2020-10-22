CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-14

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 943 2481 0306

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

October 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Manufacture, distribution and sales of distilled spirits

APPLICANT: Jekyll Brewing, LLC

2855 Marconi Drive, Suite 350

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owners: Jekyll Brewing, LLC

Registered Agent: Joshua Rachel

