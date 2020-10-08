PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF MILTON
HAS CANCELED THE
REGULARLY SCHEDULED WORK SESSION
OCTOBER 12, 2020 - 6:00 PM
AT CITY HALL
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
2006 HERITAGE WALK
MILTON, GEORGIA 30004
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Join tens of thousands of your neighbors and get the week's top stories sent right to your inbox. Delivered every Friday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hire Dynamics will host a hiring event, HirePalooza, on October 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m… Read more
CdLS Foundation Media Contact: Gabrielle Nadeau, 860-676-8166 gnadeau@CdLSusa.org Cornelia d… Read more
https://www.itc.edu/news/alumni-news/2020-gardner-c-taylor-preaching-and-lecture-series/ Read more
As more employees have adjusted to working from home, the demand for office space within the… Read more
In any market, the three most important factors that affect the sale of every home are PRICE… Read more
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.