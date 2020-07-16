CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-08

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/97710757474

Meeting ID: 977 1075 7474

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

July 30, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Retail Package Sales

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Fueling Point Inc.

d/b/a Shell Food Mart

5005 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: Almas Jilani

Registered Agent: Malik Thobani

