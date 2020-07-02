PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
Notice of Proposed Amendment to the Charter
of the City of Johns Creek, Georgia
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 36-35-3 Home Rule for Municipalities, notice is hereby given the City Council of the City of Johns Creek, Georgia proposes the following amendment to the City Charter as Home Rule allows:
Amendment 1: Article III Organization of Government,
General Authority and Ordinance
This amendment deletes the paragraph “(c)”, in Section 3.22 in in its entirety and inserting in lieu of, the following:
“The mayor may employ a full-time equivalent manager of the office of mayor as support for the part-time elected position of mayor. The hiring of the manager shall follow city hiring policies and procedures to ensure a fair and open hiring process. The manager shall receive a salary comparable to that of the executive assistant to the city manager, which salary shall be fixed by the mayor in consultation with the city council. The manager shall report directly to the mayor. The manager shall be subject to and must comply with the Johns Creek Employee Handbook. The duties and responsibilities of the manager shall be established jointly by the mayor and city council in a job description. At no time shall the manager conduct personal business for the mayor nor shall the manager be involved in the political process related to the election of the mayor or a council member. The manager shall have the authority, upon the specific documented request of the mayor, to act on behalf of the mayor in the mayor's ceremonial or administrative capacity. The manager shall have no authority to act on behalf of the mayor in a legislative or executive capacity.”
The proposed amendment is on file in the office of Clerk of the City of Johns Creek, in the office of the Fulton County Superior Court for examination and inspection by the public and on the city’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov. The Mayor and Council will hear this amendment at their July 13, 2020 Council Meeting and consider this amendment for adoption during their regularly scheduled meeting July 27, 2020 City Council meetings are held at Johns Creek City Hall, Council Chambers which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, Georgia 30097 beginning at 7:00pm. All council meetings are open to the public.
This 12 day of June, 2020
Joan C. Jones,
City Clerk
