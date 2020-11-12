CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on November 3, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Kyce Food LLC

Dba Rakkan Ramen

9700 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite 120

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Owner, Kazuhiro Tamaki

