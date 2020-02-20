CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-20-AB-02
PLACE: City Hall
Two Park Plaza
Council Chambers
February 27, 2020
2:30 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Persian Kabob Land
1055 Mansell Rd. Suite 150
Alpharetta, GA 30076
Owners: Fraidoon Izadi and Korous Momtaz
Registered Agent: Hadi Haeri
