CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-02

PLACE: City Hall

Two Park Plaza

Council Chambers

February 27, 2020

2:30 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Persian Kabob Land

1055 Mansell Rd. Suite 150

Alpharetta, GA 30076

Owners: Fraidoon Izadi and Korous Momtaz

Registered Agent: Hadi Haeri

