PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU

MEETING

The next Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30am. The meeting will be held at the Amphitheater Green Room at Newton Park located at 3150 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek. Convention and Visitors Bureau meetings are open to the public. Please contact the City Clerk’s office should you have any further questions at 678-512-3212.

Joan Jones

City Clerk

