Notice is hereby given that public hearings shall be held before the Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia on June 1, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., June 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., and June 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. regarding the adoption of the budget for fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021).

The public hearings are scheduled to be conducted at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, in City Council chambers. Please check the City’s website (www.alpharetta.ga.us) for potential status changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic (such as hosting a virtual public hearing as opposed to in-person).

The proposed budget is available on the City’s website as well as in the Department of Finance (City Hall, 2 Park Plaza) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Friday).

These public hearings are in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5. All citizens of Alpharetta are invited to attend and comment will be heard.

