CANCELLED
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF MILTON
WILL HOLD A
REGULARLY SCHEDULED
WORK SESSION MEETING
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020
6:00 PM
AT
CITY HALL
2006 HERITAGE WALK
MILTON, GEORGIA 30004
