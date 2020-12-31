CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST)

2020 YEAR END REPORT

On November 8, 2016 voters in Fulton County approved a 5-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation Purposes (TSPLOST). This referendum was made possible through SB 369, which was adopted during the 2016 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly. SB 369 requires that no later than December 31st of each year the City provide a nontechnical report of the expenditures of the projects. The list below represents all the Tier 1 projects for the City and the expenditures from the start of the program on April 1, 2017 until December 14, 2020.

Tier 1 Projects

Original Estimated Cost

Current Estimated Cost

Amount Expended in Prior Years

Amount Expended in Current Year

Medlock Bridge Rd Capacity Project (Chattahoochee Riv to McGinnis)

 $      9,500,000

 $  10,000,000

 $                 -  

 $               -  

State Bridge Rd Widening (Medlock Br to Chattahoochee River)

 $       3,800,000

 $    2,500,000

 $       370,198

 $  1,408,549

Medlock Bridge Rd at State Bridge Rd

 $       7,600,000

 $    8,000,000

 $       277,348

 $     263,660

Jones Bridge Rd Widening (McGinnis Ferry to Sargent)

 $       6,650,000

 $    6,500,000

 $                 -  

 $               -  

Jones Bridge Rd Widening (Ph1: Waters to Buice, Ph2: Buice to St Bridge)

 $     10,450,000

 $  11,000,000

 $          93,077  

 $      321,231

McGinnis Ferry Rd Widening

 $       5,225,000

 $    7,500,000

 $         92,039

 $     285,510

Haynes Bridge Rd Widening (Old Alabama Rd to Mansell Rd)

 $       4,750,000

 $    5,000,000

 $       116,020

 $     297,242

Bell Rd/ Boles Rd (Corridor Op & Safety Improvements)

 $       6,650,000

 $    7,000,000

 $       555,525

 $   2,736,653

Barnwell Rd at Holcomb Bridge Rd (Intersection Imp)

 $       2,375,000

 $    2,500,000

 $       459,412    

 $  1,029,3432

New location road in Tech Park

 $       2,375,000

 $    2,500,000

 $         35,836

 $               -  

Project Management

 $       3,125,000

 $    3,125,000

 $       877,452

 $     721,508

           Totals

 $      62,500,000

 $  65,625,000

 $    2,876,906

 $  7,063,695

