CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST)
2020 YEAR END REPORT
On November 8, 2016 voters in Fulton County approved a 5-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation Purposes (TSPLOST). This referendum was made possible through SB 369, which was adopted during the 2016 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly. SB 369 requires that no later than December 31st of each year the City provide a nontechnical report of the expenditures of the projects. The list below represents all the Tier 1 projects for the City and the expenditures from the start of the program on April 1, 2017 until December 14, 2020.
Tier 1 Projects
Original Estimated Cost
Current Estimated Cost
Amount Expended in Prior Years
Amount Expended in Current Year
Medlock Bridge Rd Capacity Project (Chattahoochee Riv to McGinnis)
$ 9,500,000
$ 10,000,000
$ -
$ -
State Bridge Rd Widening (Medlock Br to Chattahoochee River)
$ 3,800,000
$ 2,500,000
$ 370,198
$ 1,408,549
Medlock Bridge Rd at State Bridge Rd
$ 7,600,000
$ 8,000,000
$ 277,348
$ 263,660
Jones Bridge Rd Widening (McGinnis Ferry to Sargent)
$ 6,650,000
$ 6,500,000
$ -
$ -
Jones Bridge Rd Widening (Ph1: Waters to Buice, Ph2: Buice to St Bridge)
$ 10,450,000
$ 11,000,000
$ 93,077
$ 321,231
McGinnis Ferry Rd Widening
$ 5,225,000
$ 7,500,000
$ 92,039
$ 285,510
Haynes Bridge Rd Widening (Old Alabama Rd to Mansell Rd)
$ 4,750,000
$ 5,000,000
$ 116,020
$ 297,242
Bell Rd/ Boles Rd (Corridor Op & Safety Improvements)
$ 6,650,000
$ 7,000,000
$ 555,525
$ 2,736,653
Barnwell Rd at Holcomb Bridge Rd (Intersection Imp)
$ 2,375,000
$ 2,500,000
$ 459,412
$ 1,029,3432
New location road in Tech Park
$ 2,375,000
$ 2,500,000
$ 35,836
$ -
Project Management
$ 3,125,000
$ 3,125,000
$ 877,452
$ 721,508
Totals
$ 62,500,000
$ 65,625,000
$ 2,876,906
$ 7,063,695
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.