Public input meeting for Rivermont Parkway Trail set for Feb. 25
The community is invited to provide input on the Rivermont Parkway Trail project at a public meeting set for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The project includes adding a sidewalk or multi-use trail to the Rivermont community. The proposed trail would be located between North Mount Drive and Yukon Drive to increase pedestrian accessibility in the neighborhood and connect to existing paths.
During the meeting, City Staff will present proposed concept designs and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed trail. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city website.
Ways to participate in the meeting:
1. Online:
a. To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
b. To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting: (Zoom link will be provided on Feb. 25) Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
2. In-Person
a. For those attending the meeting in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
b. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.
