CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

RECREATION AND PARKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

2021 MEETING CALENDAR

THE JOHNS CREEK RECREATION AND PARKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE WILL HOLD THEIR 2021 PUBLIC MEETINGS ON THE FOLLOWING DATES. MEETINGS ARE HELD AT JOHNS CREEK CITY HALL, 11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097 UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTICED. ALL MEETINGS BEGIN AT 6:30PM AND ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. PLEASE GO TO WWW.JOHNSCREEKGA.GOV FOR UPDATES.

CITY CLERK

JANUARY 20, 2021       

FEBRUARY 17, 2021   

MARCH 17, 2021  

APRIL 21, 2021  

MAY 19, 2021

JUNE 16, 2021

JULY 21, 2021

AUGUST 18, 2021

SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

OCTOBER 20, 2021

NOVEMBER 17, 2021

DECEMBER 15, 2021

