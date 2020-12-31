Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that a quorum of the City Council of Milton,

Georgia may be present on January 5, 2021 beginning at 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM

attending a Strategic Planning Work Session which will be held in the Greater

North Fulton Chamber of Commerce office located at 11605 Haynes Bridge

Road, Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009.

This Public Notice is in accordance with O.C.G.A. §50-14-1. No final action or

other official business will be transacted.

This the 17th day of December 2020.

________________________

Sudie AM Gordon, City Clerk

