PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA REGARDING PROPOSED ADOPTION BY RESOLUTION OF
THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA’S NORTH POINT URBAN REDEVELOPMENT PLAN
FOR THE PURPOSE OF CREATING AN OPPORTUNITY ZONE
A public hearing will be held before the City Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia at the City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009. The purpose of the hearing is to seek public comment regarding the City of Alpharetta’s North Point Urban Redevelopment Plan (the “Redevelopment Plan”) and a resolution (the “Resolution”) proposing adoption of the Redevelopment Plan. The Redevelopment Plan is a written plan of redevelopment for a redevelopment area known as the “North Point District” which is generally bounded by Georgia 400 to the northwest, Big Creek to the south and southeast, and Haynes Bridge Road (and the northeastern property lines of certain properties contiguous with Rock Mill Road) to the east. Within those bounds, the North Point District includes properties contiguous with North Point Parkway, North Point Drive, North Point Mall Entrance Road, North Point Circle, North Point Court, North Point Center East, Haynes Bridge Road, Encore Parkway, Georgia Lane, Beaver Creek Road, Mill Creek Avenue, and Rock Mill Road. The scope of the urban redevelopment project within the redevelopment area covered by the Redevelopment Plan is the creation of an opportunity zone to promote job creation and retention in the North Point District.
The Redevelopment Plan and the Resolution are on file in, and copies of the same may be obtained from, the Office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need reasonable accommodations in order to attend or participate in the City Council Meeting, please contact the City Clerk at (678) 297-6003 at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of the meeting.
__________________________________
Erin Cobb, City Clerk
City of Alpharetta, Georgia
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.