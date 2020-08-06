City Holds Millage Rate Hearings for 2020 – REVISED TIMELINE

Johns Creek, GA – The City of Johns Creek is currently in the process of establishing its 2020 millage rate. The city, incorporated on December 1, 2006, has published its five-year history of its tax digest, property revenues and millage rate.

In 2019 the Johns Creek City Council adopted a final millage rate of 3.552. This represented a decrease of 0.29 from the adopted 2018 rate of 3.842.

Before setting the 2020 millage rate, Georgia law requires a public hearing to be held to allow the public an opportunity to provide comment on the subject.

The initial public hearings will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. An additional public hearing on this proposed tax increase will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Adoption of the final millage rate for 2020 will take place at the Monday, August 17, 2020 at the City Council Meeting at 8:00 p.m.

Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

For additional information on the proposed 2020 millage rate please visit www.JohnsCreekGA.gov.