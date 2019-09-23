CITY OF MILTON
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will be conducting two Workshop Meetings on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 8:30-10:00 a.m. and 4:30- 6 p.m. The meetings will take place at City Hall, Community Place Building, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004.
The City of Milton is examining Chapter 4 – Alcohol Beverages of our Ordinance and seeking the community’s input. Our goal is to streamline the process and craft an ordinance that helps ensure the success of local businesses and works to attract citizen-desired establishments.
This Public Notice is in accordance with O.C.G.A §50-14-1.
This the 18th day of September 2019.
Sudie AM Gordon, City Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.