Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom Meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet, or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/97782709873

Meeting ID: 977 8270 9873

Dial in: +1 646 558 8656 US

May 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Five Guys Taverns, LLC

d/b/a Taffer’s Tavern

33 South Main Street, Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner

Gaurav Dharni and Vishal Chopra

Registered Agent

Hemant Suri

