Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom Meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet, or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us/j/97782709873
Meeting ID: 977 8270 9873
Dial in: +1 646 558 8656 US
May 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Five Guys Taverns, LLC
d/b/a Taffer’s Tavern
33 South Main Street, Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner
Gaurav Dharni and Vishal Chopra
Registered Agent
Hemant Suri
