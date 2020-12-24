PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

January 4, 2021

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold a SPECIAL CALLED MEETING at 7:00pm on MONDAY, January 4, 2021. This Special Called Meeting will be held at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The purpose of the Special Called Meeting will be to consider the Appointment of the Interim City Clerk and to consider the Extension of the Emergency Ordinance of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Johns Creek, Georgia Providing Continuity of Operations of the City of Johns Creek, Georgia and Continued Use of Teleconference for Meetings During the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. This Special Called Meeting will be live stream to the public through the Johns Creek website, www.johnscreekga.gov.

Terri Lea Hugie

Assistant City Clerk