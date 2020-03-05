PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
MAYOR AND COUNCIL
March 2020 Meetings Notice
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their monthly March 2020 Meetings on:
Monday, March 9, 2020 Work Session @ 5:00pm followed by an 7:00pm Council Meeting
Monday, March 23, 2020 Work Session @ 5:00pm followed by a 7:00pm Council Meeting
Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Joan Jones (678-512-3212).
Joan Jones
City Clerk
