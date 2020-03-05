PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

MAYOR AND COUNCIL

March 2020 Meetings Notice

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their monthly March 2020 Meetings on:

Monday, March 9, 2020 Work Session @ 5:00pm followed by an 7:00pm Council Meeting

Monday, March 23, 2020 Work Session @ 5:00pm followed by a 7:00pm Council Meeting

Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Joan Jones (678-512-3212).

Joan Jones

City Clerk

