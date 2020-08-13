PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

August 17, 2020

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold a SPECIAL CALLED MEETING at 8:00pm on MONDAY, AUGUST 17, 2020. This Special Called Meeting will be held at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The purpose of the Special Called Meeting will be to hold a Public Hearing and Adoption of the 2020 Millage Rate. This Special Called Meeting will be open to the public.

Joan C. Jones

City Clerk