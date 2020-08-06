Most Popular
Articles
- COVID surge pushes Emory Johns Creek into diversion status
- Johns Creek leaders' proposal for in-person learning spurs angry backlash
- Roswell authorities seeking public help identifying and locating suspect
- Fulton’s first farm winery enjoys early success, shows rift between state and local regulations
- Forsyth homeowners sway Planning Commission on plans for 44-acre senior living complex
- Cole David Findlay
- Forsyth State of the Schools outlines plans, addressed anxieties entering school year
- Roswell approves plan for new Doc's Cafe site
- Alpharetta closes Wills Park pools
- More than 2 dozen geese found dead at apartment complex
Images
Videos
Commented
- Johns Creek leaders' proposal for in-person learning spurs angry backlash (1)
- Skateparks are not the answer; empathy is (1)
- Johns Creek City Council debates process for appointing chief of police (1)
- Milton’s Lockwood to serve as GMA regional president (1)
- Johns Creek Council advances proposal to ban tobacco use in city parks (1)
Join tens of thousands of your neighbors and get the week's top stories sent right to your inbox. Delivered every Friday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
Stunning, uncompromised quality while remaining the most affordable new Single-Family Alphar… Read more
You hear the stories, homes on the market for only a few days that sell with multiple offers… Read more
With seasonal changes such as higher temperatures, frequent rain showers and longer days, it… Read more
Every homeowner has spent countless hours imagining modifications to their home; to update i… Read more
When given the choice of living in a facility or at home, most folks would pick their home. … Read more
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.