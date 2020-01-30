PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

 MAYOR AND COUNCIL

February 6, 2020 TOWN HALL MEETING

 

There will be a TOWN HALL Meeting of Mayor and Council on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7:00pm.  The Town Hall will be held at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, 30097 and is open to the public.  Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Joan Jones (678-512-3212). 

Joan Jones

City Clerk

