CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-19-AB-31

PLACE: City Hall

Two Park Plaza

Council Chambers

January 2, 2020

3:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer & Wine

APPLICANT: Mongkut LLC

d/b/a Thai Squared

5530 Windward Pkwy

Suite 140A

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: Mongkut LLC

Registered Agent: Jirarut Lewis

