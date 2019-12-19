CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on December 11, 2019 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Alcohol

BUSINESS NAME

Persian Basket.com, LLC

Dba Persian Basket Kitchen and Bar

2100 Ray Moss Connection Bldg. A

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Persian Basket.com, LLC

Dba Persian Basket Kitchen and Bar

2100 Ray Moss Connection

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner, Arezoo Armaghan and Mansoor Lotfi

