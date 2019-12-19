CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on December 11, 2019 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Alcohol
BUSINESS NAME
Persian Basket.com, LLC
Dba Persian Basket Kitchen and Bar
2100 Ray Moss Connection Bldg. A
Johns Creek, GA 30022
OWNER/OFFICERS
Persian Basket.com, LLC
Dba Persian Basket Kitchen and Bar
2100 Ray Moss Connection
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Owner, Arezoo Armaghan and Mansoor Lotfi
