CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-19-AB-31
PLACE
City Hall
Two Park Plaza
Council Chambers
January 2, 2020
3:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Beer & Wine
APPLICANT
Mongkut LLC
d/b/a Thai Squared
5530 Windward Pkwy
Suite 140A
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Owner
Mongkut LLC
Registered Agent
Jirarut Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.