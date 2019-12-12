PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
JOHNS CREEK ADVANTAGE BOARD MEETING
December 19, 2019
The Johns Creek Advantage Board will meet Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in City Hall which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, Georgia 30097.
