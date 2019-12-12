PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

JOHNS CREEK ADVANTAGE BOARD MEETING

December 19, 2019

 

The Johns Creek Advantage Board will meet Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.  The meeting will be held in City Hall which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, Georgia 30097.

