PUBLIC NOTICE 

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU

MEETING 

The next Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:30am. The meeting will be held at Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive in Johns Creek. Convention and Visitors Bureau meetings are open to the public.  Please contact the City Clerk’s office should you have any further questions at 678-512-3212.  

Joan Jones

City Clerk

