PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU
MEETING
The next Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:30am. The meeting will be held at Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive in Johns Creek. Convention and Visitors Bureau meetings are open to the public. Please contact the City Clerk’s office should you have any further questions at 678-512-3212.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.