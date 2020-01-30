PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

ARTS and CULTURE BOARD MEETING

February 20, 2020

The Johns Creek Arts and Culture Board will meet Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:30pm.  The meeting will be held in City Hall which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, Georgia 30097. Please contact the city clerk’s office at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions.  

Joan Jones, City Clerk

