PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
ARTS and CULTURE BOARD MEETING
February 20, 2020
The Johns Creek Arts and Culture Board will meet Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:30pm. The meeting will be held in City Hall which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, Georgia 30097. Please contact the city clerk’s office at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions.
Joan Jones, City Clerk
