CITY OF MILTON

PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A ZONING MODIFICATION

ZM20-03

LOCATION: 13210 Bethany Road

PETITIONER: Big Sky Stables LLC, Chris Hively

EXISTING ZONING: R-2 (Single Family Residential) - RZ72-222

REQUEST: To modify condition 2 to reduce the front building setback from 150 feet to 100 feet from Bethany Road to conform to existing setbacks in this particular area of Bethany Road.

Public Hearings: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting – COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Monday, May 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

