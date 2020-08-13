CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following is scheduled for public hearing:

A-20-002 – Sign Ordinance Text Amendment

Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Sign Ordinance, including Section 33.26, Subsection A(2) and (5); Subsection B(2) and (5); and Subsection C(6). A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.