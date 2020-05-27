Location: 13210 Bethany Road

Petitioner: Big Sky Stables LLC, Chris Hively

EXISTING ZONING: R-2 (Single Family Residential) - RZ72-222

REQUEST: To modify condition 2 to reduce the front building

setback from 150 feet to 100 feet from Bethany Road

to conform to existing setbacks in this particular area of Bethany Road.

Public Hearings:

Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting – COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

