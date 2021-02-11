CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, MARCH 22, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-001 & VC-21-001-01, 02, 03

PETITIONER: Kedrin Edgerson

LOCATION: 11455 Lakefield Drive

CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-2 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Rezone the existing property from M-1A Conditional to C-2, bringing all existing uses on the site into compliance, and to include a 13,260 square-foot event center in an existing building, with three concurrent variances:

• VC-21-001-01: allow existing CMU façade as an exterior building material;

• VC-21-001-02: replace 35-foot zoning buffer and 10-foot improvement setback with an existing 25-foot landscape strip along east property line;

• VC-21-001-03: reduce the number of required parking spaces from 159 to 125.

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-002

PETITIONER: Julie Sellers

LOCATION: 3286 Old Alabama Road

CURRENT ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District) Conditional

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change-in-conditions to allow for a two-story, 7,003 square-foot office building.

