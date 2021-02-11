CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, MARCH 22, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-001 & VC-21-001-01, 02, 03
PETITIONER: Kedrin Edgerson
LOCATION: 11455 Lakefield Drive
CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-2 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Rezone the existing property from M-1A Conditional to C-2, bringing all existing uses on the site into compliance, and to include a 13,260 square-foot event center in an existing building, with three concurrent variances:
• VC-21-001-01: allow existing CMU façade as an exterior building material;
• VC-21-001-02: replace 35-foot zoning buffer and 10-foot improvement setback with an existing 25-foot landscape strip along east property line;
• VC-21-001-03: reduce the number of required parking spaces from 159 to 125.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-002
PETITIONER: Julie Sellers
LOCATION: 3286 Old Alabama Road
CURRENT ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District) Conditional
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change-in-conditions to allow for a two-story, 7,003 square-foot office building.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.