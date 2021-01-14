CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following is scheduled for public hearing:

A-21-001 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment

Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to clarify and affirm the adoption of Fulton County Imposed Zoning Conditions and Zoning Index Maps. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.

