CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following is scheduled for public hearing:
A-21-001 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment
Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to clarify and affirm the adoption of Fulton County Imposed Zoning Conditions and Zoning Index Maps. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.
