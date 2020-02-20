CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-03

PLACE: City Hall

Two Park Plaza

Council Chambers

February 27, 2020

2:30 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Blazin Wings, Inc. d/b/a Buffalo Wild Wings

10890 Haynes Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owners: Jerry Pipes

Registered Agent: Michael Sard

