CITY OF MILTON
PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A ZONING MODIFICATION
ZM20-03
LOCATION: 13210 Bethany Road
PETITIONER: Big Sky Stables LLC, Chris Hively
EXISTING ZONING: R-2 (Single Family Residential) - RZ72-222
REQUEST: To modify condition 2 to reduce the front building setback from 150 feet to 100 feet from Bethany Road to conform to existing setbacks in this particular area of Bethany Road.
Public Hearings: Mayor and City Council Meeting – COUNCIL CHAMBERS
Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
