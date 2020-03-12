CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, April 2, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 27, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CU-20-03 Spirit of God Church/1200 Upper Hembree Road
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’ on a property zoned O-I (Office-Institutional). The property is located at 1200 Upper Hembree Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 553, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. CU-20-02/V-20-04/E-20-05 Village Park at Wills Phase 2
Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Assisted Living Facility’ for Phase 2 of the Village Park at Wills Senior Living Facility. A variance is requested to reduce the front building setback and an exception is requested to increase the building height. The property is located at 11940 Alpharetta Highway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 600, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. PH-20-03 Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinances Text Amendments – Floodplain Management, Commercial Car Wash Recycling, Private Decentralized Waste Water Systems
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinances related to Floodplain Management, Commercial Car Wash Recycling requirements and Private Decentralized Waste Water System regulations.
d. PH-18-16 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Historic Preservation Ordinance
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to Historic Preservation regulations.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
