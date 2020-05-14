CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

Both the Planning Commission and Council Meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. For more information, please visit the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/community-development/boards/planning-commission

The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for Public Hearings:

Land Use Petitions

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-20-003 & VC-20-003-01

PETITIONER: NewQuest Properties

LOCATION: 10820 Abbotts Bridge Road

CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for two new commercial buildings with restaurants and retail totaling 14,000 square feet in an existing

shopping center, with one concurrent variance to eliminate a portion of the 20-foot landscape strip along Abbotts Bridge Road.

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-20-004, VC-20-004-01 & VC-20-004-02

PETITIONER: Medlock Partners, LLC

LOCATION: 6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway

CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 20,600 square-foot office complex and a 21,800 square-foot commercial complex (restaurant

and retail) in an existing shopping center, with two concurrent variances:

VC-20-004-01: to reduce the number of required parking spaces from 599 to 536; and

VC-20-004-02: to eliminate parking island requirements for 13 parking areas.

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-20-005 & VC-20-005-01

PETITIONER: BDG Architects

LOCATION: 5950 State Bridge Road

CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 1,500 square-foot Regions Bank branch, with one concurrent variance to reduce the number of

required parking spaces from 493 to 402.

The following Zoning Text Amendment and Comprehensive Plan Amendment are scheduled for Public Hearings:

Zoning Text Amendment A-20-001

A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance, including Article III “Definitions” & Article IX “Community Business District,” to define “Brewery” and to regulate this use in the C-2 (Community Business) Zoning District. A copy of the amendment is located at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.

Comprehensive Plan Amendment

A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Comprehensive Plan to establish the Town Center Master Plan study area. A copy of the amendment is located at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.

