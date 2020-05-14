CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
Both the Planning Commission and Council Meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. For more information, please visit the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/community-development/boards/planning-commission
The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for Public Hearings:
Land Use Petitions
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-20-003 & VC-20-003-01
PETITIONER: NewQuest Properties
LOCATION: 10820 Abbotts Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for two new commercial buildings with restaurants and retail totaling 14,000 square feet in an existing
shopping center, with one concurrent variance to eliminate a portion of the 20-foot landscape strip along Abbotts Bridge Road.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-20-004, VC-20-004-01 & VC-20-004-02
PETITIONER: Medlock Partners, LLC
LOCATION: 6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 20,600 square-foot office complex and a 21,800 square-foot commercial complex (restaurant
and retail) in an existing shopping center, with two concurrent variances:
VC-20-004-01: to reduce the number of required parking spaces from 599 to 536; and
VC-20-004-02: to eliminate parking island requirements for 13 parking areas.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-20-005 & VC-20-005-01
PETITIONER: BDG Architects
LOCATION: 5950 State Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 1,500 square-foot Regions Bank branch, with one concurrent variance to reduce the number of
required parking spaces from 493 to 402.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
Both the Planning Commission and Council Meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. For more information, please visit the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/community-development/boards/planning-commission
The following Zoning Text Amendment and Comprehensive Plan Amendment are scheduled for Public Hearings:
Zoning Text Amendment A-20-001
A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance, including Article III “Definitions” & Article IX “Community Business District,” to define “Brewery” and to regulate this use in the C-2 (Community Business) Zoning District. A copy of the amendment is located at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.
Comprehensive Plan Amendment
A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Comprehensive Plan to establish the Town Center Master Plan study area. A copy of the amendment is located at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.