City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-20-003
Property Address: 90 Old Sandhurst Landing, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioners: Marvin and Amy Woodward
Variance Request: Encroach into the 75-foot impervious surface setback to expand an existing deck
Case Number: V-20-004
Property Address: 325 Bracknell Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioners: Kyle & Carmen Leach
Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to expand an existing deck
Case Number: V-20-005
Property Address: 520 Harbour Gate Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioners: Richard & Jill Levine
Variance Request: Encroach into the 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a pool and pool patio
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.