City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-20-003

Property Address: 90 Old Sandhurst Landing, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioners: Marvin and Amy Woodward

Variance Request: Encroach into the 75-foot impervious surface setback to expand an existing deck

Case Number: V-20-004

Property Address: 325 Bracknell Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioners: Kyle & Carmen Leach

Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to expand an existing deck

Case Number: V-20-005

Property Address: 520 Harbour Gate Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioners: Richard & Jill Levine

Variance Request: Encroach into the 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a pool and pool patio

