CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearing:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-20-006 & VC-20-006-01
PETITIONER: CH Realty III/Haynes Bridge, LLC
c/o The Galloway Law Group, LLC
LOCATION: 3000 Old Alabama Road
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 2,550 square-foot Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins restaurant, with a drive-through window in an existing stand-alone building, with one concurrent variance to reduce a portion of the 25-foot landscape strip along Haynes Bridge Road.
