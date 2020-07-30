City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing: 

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-20-002

Property Address: 0 McGinnis Ferry Road

Property Owner: JC Land Investment, LLC

Petitioner: Blanchard Real Estate

Current Zoning: C-1 (Community Business) Conditional

Variance Request: To appeal the Community Development Director’s interpretation that the subject property may not be permitted for commercial development without rezoning due to conditions per rezoning case Z-90-037 as well as modification cases M-91-023, M-92-030, M-95-052 and V-95-184.

