City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-20-002
Property Address: 0 McGinnis Ferry Road
Property Owner: JC Land Investment, LLC
Petitioner: Blanchard Real Estate
Current Zoning: C-1 (Community Business) Conditional
Variance Request: To appeal the Community Development Director’s interpretation that the subject property may not be permitted for commercial development without rezoning due to conditions per rezoning case Z-90-037 as well as modification cases M-91-023, M-92-030, M-95-052 and V-95-184.
