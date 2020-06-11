City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-20-001
Property Address: 6325 Hospital Parkway
Current Zoning: O-I (Office Institutional) Conditional
Petitioner: Laurie Hansen
Variance Request: Allow stucco as the alternative exterior building material
for the proposed Emory Johns Creek Hospital operating
room addition
