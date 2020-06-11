City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-20-001

Property Address: 6325 Hospital Parkway

Current Zoning: O-I (Office Institutional) Conditional

Petitioner: Laurie Hansen

Variance Request: Allow stucco as the alternative exterior building material

for the proposed Emory Johns Creek Hospital operating

room addition

