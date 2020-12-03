PUBLIC AUCTION

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

SURPLUS CITY VEHICLES

The City of Johns Creek Purchasing Division sells surplus vehicles and equipment as they become available per the City’s Vehicle Replacement Policy. City surplus vehicles and equipment are sold on-line, in open competitive auctions, and always open to the public.

Online auctions will include an optional inspection day, a day designated by appointment only to allow bidders to inspect vehicles and equipment to be auctioned. All vehicles and equipment are sold “AS IS, WHERE IS” and with all faults. The City of Johns Creek provides no warranty or refunds on surplus items sold through auctions.

Interested individuals and firms may visit the online auction at www.govdeals.com advance search for zip code 30097. Questions and answers are to only be submitted though Govdeals.com. Auction shall close two weeks from the date of publishing.

All Offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the auction outline in Govdeals.com. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and extend or terminate an auction in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.