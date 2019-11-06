CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT AND CONCURRENT VARIANCE
U19-02/VC19-03 16040 Birmingham Hwy (SR 372)
Applicant: Northleach, LLC (Ashford Gardeners, Inc.)
Request: A Use Permit for a Landscape Business (Sec. 64-1920) with a total of 5,900 square feet (3,443 sq.ft. existing) of structures on 3.5 acres with the following 14-Part Concurrent Variance:
Sec. 64-416 (c) (1) Part 1: To reduce the side building setback from 25 feet to 4 feet on the south property line to allow the existing barn/storage building to remain.
Sec. 64-1820 (1) Part 2: To allow retail or wholesale sales on the property.
Sec. 64-1820 (2) Part 3: To allow the proposed building to exceed 2,000 square feet and the total square footage to exceed 5,000 square feet.
Sec. 64-1820 (3) Part 4: To permit the design of the proposed 2,400 square foot building not comply with the Rural Milton Overlay District.
Sec. 64-1820 (4) Part 5: To delete the 75-foot use area, storage areas, or structure setback adjacent to the north and south property lines.
Sec. 64-1820 (5) Part 6: To allow a total of 14 employee parking spaces on the site.
Sec. 64-1820 (7) Part 7: Hours of operation and vendor material deliveries shall occur between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Sec. 64-1820 (9) Part 8: To allow the landscape debris/soil composting area to be located on the ground.
Sec. 64-1142 (a) (3) Part 9: To delete the requirement of the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 10-foot improvement setback adjacent to the north and south property lines.
Sec. 64-1142 (b) (2) Part 10: To delete the requirement for parking lots to be screened from view of any public street by a 15-foot-wide landscape strip planted to buffer standards.
Sec. 64-1142 (b) (3) Part 11: To allow the dumpster not to have an enclosure.
Sec. 64-1142 (g) (3) b. Part 12: To allow a 2,400 square foot new building to be located 165 feet from the landscape strip.
Sec. 64-1142 (h) (2) a. Part 13: To allow none of the following materials to be used on the new 2,400 square foot building; clapboard siding, brick, and stone.
Sec. 64-1142 (h) (2) c. Part 14: To allow the exterior building walls to be made of metal panel systems on the new 2,400 square foot building.
Sec. 64-1142 (h) (4) Part 15: To allow no windows on the new 2,400 square foot building.
Public Hearings: Design Review Board Meeting
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, December 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
