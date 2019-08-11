CITY OF MILTON

 

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Agenda Item:                      Consideration of an Ordinance of the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton, Georgia, to Establish the Ad Valorem Tax Rate of the City of Milton for Fiscal Year 2020; and for Other Purposes.

 

Date/Time:                          Monday, August 12, 2019 at 5:45 p.m.         

                                            

Location:                             Milton City Hall

                                             2006 Heritage Walk

                                             Council Chambers

                                             Milton, GA 30004

                                             678-242-2500

Sudie AM Gordon

City Clerk,

City of Milton        

