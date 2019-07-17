CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Agenda Item: Consideration of an Ordinance of the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton, Georgia, to Establish the Ad Valorem Tax Rate of the City of Milton for Fiscal Year 2020; and for Other Purposes.
Date/Time: Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Location: Milton City Hall
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2500
Sudie AM Gordon
City Clerk,
City of Milton
