The following is a list of property located at the Johns Creek Police Dept. If you believe that you are the owner of this property, please call 678-474-1586 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM. Proof of ownership and a valid ID will be required to claim any property. A public internet auction of the following items will begin the week of June 15th, 2020. The auction’s website is www.propertyroom.com.
Items:
- Check
- Alcoholic Beverage
- Smith and Wesson airsoft handgun
- H & K Soft Hand Gun
- Kyocera cellphone
- Kimber Firearm
- Taurus Firearm
- Highpoint Firearm
- Black wallet
- American Express Bluebird Card
- American Express Gift Card
- Zaxby’s Card
- Backpack
- Apple IPad
- Child car seat
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.