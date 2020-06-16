The following is a list of property located at the Johns Creek Police Dept. If you believe that you are the owner of this property, please call 678-474-1586 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM. Proof of ownership and a valid ID will be required to claim any property. A public internet auction of the following items will begin the week of June 15th, 2020. The auction’s website is www.propertyroom.com.

Items:

  • Check
  • Alcoholic Beverage
  • Smith and Wesson airsoft handgun
  • H & K Soft Hand Gun 
  • Kyocera cellphone
  • Kimber Firearm
  • Taurus Firearm
  • Highpoint Firearm
  • Black wallet
  • American Express Bluebird Card
  • American Express Gift Card
  • Zaxby’s Card
  • Backpack
  • Apple IPad
  • Child car seat

