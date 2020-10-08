Notice of Public Internet Auction

Johns Creek Police Department

The following is a list of property located at the Johns Creek Police Dept. If you believe that you are the owner of this property, please call 678-474-1586 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM. Proof of ownership and a valid ID will be required to claim any property. A public internet auction of the following items will begin the week of December 10th. The auction’s website is www.propertyroom.com.

Items:

1) PISTOL

2) PISTOL MAGAZINE

3) BULLETS

4) PISTOL

5) PISTOL – REVOLVER

6) .9MM BULLETS

7) MAGAZINE

8) BULLETS

9) FIREARM

10) BB GUN

11) WOODEN BOX

12) RUGER 9MM SEMI AUTO PISTOL

13) 5 LIVE 9MM ROUNDS

14) 9MM AMMUNITION MAGAZINE

15) HOLSTER

16) PISTOL - AUTOMATIC/SEMI-AUTO

17) GLOCK 23

18) RECOVERED FIREARM 19) WALLET WITH CONTENT

20) BLACK BICYCLE

21) MOUNTAIN BIKE

22) MOUNTAIN BIKE

23) BIKE NO DESCRIPTION

24) HUFFY (WHITE AND BLUE)

25) 5.56 CARTRIDGES

Tags

Load comments