Notice of Public Internet Auction
Johns Creek Police Department
The following is a list of property located at the Johns Creek Police Dept. If you believe that you are the owner of this property, please call 678-474-1586 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM. Proof of ownership and a valid ID will be required to claim any property. A public internet auction of the following items will begin the week of December 10th. The auction’s website is www.propertyroom.com.
Items:
1) PISTOL
2) PISTOL MAGAZINE
3) BULLETS
4) PISTOL
5) PISTOL – REVOLVER
6) .9MM BULLETS
7) MAGAZINE
8) BULLETS
9) FIREARM
10) BB GUN
11) WOODEN BOX
12) RUGER 9MM SEMI AUTO PISTOL
13) 5 LIVE 9MM ROUNDS
14) 9MM AMMUNITION MAGAZINE
15) HOLSTER
16) PISTOL - AUTOMATIC/SEMI-AUTO
17) GLOCK 23
18) RECOVERED FIREARM 19) WALLET WITH CONTENT
20) BLACK BICYCLE
21) MOUNTAIN BIKE
22) MOUNTAIN BIKE
23) BIKE NO DESCRIPTION
24) HUFFY (WHITE AND BLUE)
25) 5.56 CARTRIDGES
