CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS

(Chapter 64 of the City Code)

Requests: RZ20-17 – To amend Sec. 64-395, Uses prohibited in all zoning districts

RZ20-18 – To create a new Use Permit (Sec. 64-1845) for Farm Winery consumption on premises of beer and/or liquor

RZ20-19 – To amend Sec. 64-1121 – Allowed Use Chart within the Rural Milton Overlay

RZ20-20 – To amend Article VII- Overlay District Authority

RZ20-21 – To amend Article XVIII – Historic Preservation Commission

Public Hearings: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Milton City Hall

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Milton City Hall

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Milton City Hall

Location: Milton City Hall

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540