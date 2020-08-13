CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS
(Chapter 64 of the City Code)
Requests: RZ20-17 – To amend Sec. 64-395, Uses prohibited in all zoning districts
RZ20-18 – To create a new Use Permit (Sec. 64-1845) for Farm Winery consumption on premises of beer and/or liquor
RZ20-19 – To amend Sec. 64-1121 – Allowed Use Chart within the Rural Milton Overlay
RZ20-20 – To amend Article VII- Overlay District Authority
RZ20-21 – To amend Article XVIII – Historic Preservation Commission
Public Hearings: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Milton City Hall
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Milton City Hall
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, November 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Milton City Hall
Location: Milton City Hall
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.