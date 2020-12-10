CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS

(Chapter 64 (Zoning) of the City Code)

Requests: RZ21-02 Sec. 64-1 Definitions

RZ21-03 Sec. 64-1609 – Swimming Pools

Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, January 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

